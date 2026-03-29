



A cabin crew member was injured after a flight from the United Kingdom to Alicante encountered severe turbulence caused by strong winds affecting much of eastern Spain.

The incident occurred on Ryanair flight FR4818, travelling from Nottingham to Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport. According to air traffic control sources, intense turbulence onboard led to the crew member requiring medical assistance.

The pilots requested priority landing and emergency medical support as the aircraft approached Alicante. Air traffic controllers responded by expediting the approach and ensuring medical teams were on standby when the plane landed safely at 11:10am.

The disruption comes as powerful gusts sweep across the province. AEMET has issued a yellow weather alert, warning of winds reaching up to 70 km/h inland and along the northern coast, with isolated gusts potentially hitting 100 km/h.

The adverse conditions have complicated operations at Alicante airport, with several aircraft forced to abort initial landing attempts and adapt to changing runway configurations. Air currents across the Iberian Peninsula and the wider Mediterranean have been described as “moderate to severe,” contributing to challenging flying conditions.

Despite the weather, overall disruption has remained limited. Around 15% of arriving flights experienced minor delays averaging five minutes, while departures were more affected, with over half running late by an average of 18 minutes. Airport officials say the situation is stabilising as conditions gradually improve.