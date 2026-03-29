



Las Colinas Golf & Country Club has renewed, for the third consecutive year, its collaboration agreement with the Fundación Real Madrid and Callosa de Segura Town Council, reinforcing its commitment to an inclusive football school for children and young people with intellectual disabilities.

The agreement, formally signed at the Clubhouse, guarantees the continuation of a programme that uses sport as a tool for inclusion, personal development and social integration. Through this initiative, participants are provided with a structured environment in which they can develop both their sporting abilities and essential life skills such as teamwork, confidence and communication.

This renewed partnership highlights the shared commitment of all three institutions to promoting equal opportunities and improving the quality of life for young people with intellectual disabilities. By ensuring the continuity of the football school, the initiative will continue to offer a safe, supportive and motivating space where participants can grow both on and off the pitch.

Beyond sport, the project aims to foster values of respect, inclusion and community engagement, helping to break down barriers and challenge social perceptions. It also strengthens ties between local organisations, families and the wider community, creating a network of support that extends far beyond the training sessions.

The collaboration reflects a broader vision: that sport has the power not only to bring people together, but also to inspire change and generate a lasting social impact. With this renewed agreement, Las Colinas Golf & Country Club, Fundación Real Madrid and Callosa de Segura Town Council continue to take meaningful steps towards building a more inclusive and cohesive society.