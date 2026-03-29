



Orihuela marked Palm Sunday with devotion and joy as the city hosted the first of its Holy Week processions, despite strong winds that swept through the morning ceremony.

The day began with the blessing of palms at the Church of Saints Justa and Rufina, led by the Bishop of the Diocese of Orihuela-Alicante, José Ignacio Munilla. Worshippers then set out in procession through the city streets, carrying palm fronds and olive branches in a traditional commemoration of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem.

The ceremony drew children and adults alike, filling Orihuela’s historic centre with palms and branches as the faithful gathered to celebrate one of the most symbolic moments in the Christian calendar. The cry of “Hosanna” once again echoed through the city, expressing both recognition of Christ as the Messiah and a prayer for salvation.

Palm Sunday marks the joyful opening of Holy Week, although it also ushers in the more solemn and reflective days that follow, centred on Christ’s Passion and suffering.

In Orihuela, a city with deep religious heritage and special significance as the seat of the diocesan bishopric, the observance carries particular weight. The blessing took place at 11 a.m. in the Church of Saints Justa and Rufina, after which the procession moved through Santa Justa Street, López Pozas Street, Puente de Poniente, Plaza Cubero, Plaza Nueva, San Pascual Street and Calderón de la Barca Street.

The procession concluded at Glorieta Gabriel Miró, where Bishop Munilla presided over the traditional Palm Sunday Mass. In doing so, he formally opened Holy Week in Orihuela, inviting the faithful to enter a week of reflection, faith, passion and devotion.