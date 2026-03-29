



Spanish prosecutors were seeking a combined 55 years in prison for eight defendants accused of carrying out a string of high-impact ATM robberies across Alicante and five other provinces, where cash machines were allegedly ripped from bank branches using stolen crane trucks.

According to the prosecution, the gang stole €341,000 in less than a year in raids targeting banks in Alicante, Murcia, Almería, Valencia, Tarragona and Barcelona. The suspects were also accused of causing a further €334,583 in damage to bank premises during the attacks.

The defendants, who were all on provisional release at the time of the proceedings, faced charges including burglary, vehicle theft and membership of a criminal organisation. Prosecutors were seeking prison terms ranging from six to 11 years depending on each suspect’s alleged role.

The case centred on what investigators described as a highly organised robbery network that allegedly specialised in extracting ATMs from branch frontages with mechanical force. According to the prosecution’s preliminary findings, the gang used crane trucks previously stolen from construction firms or industrial premises. Once at the target site, they allegedly smashed their way into the branch, attached slings to the cash machine and tore it from its foundations before fleeing with the ATM.

The robbery spree attributed to the group ran from April to November 2024 and included nine bank attacks, two of them attempted. Prosecutors said one of the alleged ringleaders, an Albanian national later arrested in Los Montesinos, took part in every robbery listed in the indictment.

The first robbery cited by prosecutors took place in the early hours of April 26, 2024, at a Caixabank branch in Palma de Gandía, Valencia. Investigators said the gang used a stolen crane truck to smash the bank’s window and fasten slings to two ATMs containing a total of €91,735. The machines were allegedly torn from their mountings, loaded onto the truck and transported to a dirt track in Xàbia, where the gang used an angle grinder to force them open and steal the cash.

That raid was followed by a succession of similar attacks across municipalities in Murcia, Almería, Alicante, Tarragona and Barcelona. The final robbery included in the prosecution case took place in Olesa de Bonesvalls, in Barcelona province, where the gang allegedly stole an ATM containing €67,935. Civil Guard officers made the arrests the following day.

Only one of the nine robberies charged by prosecutors was committed in Alicante province. That attack took place in the early hours of May 21, 2024, at a Caja Rural Central branch in Algorfa, where the gang allegedly used a crane truck to rip out an ATM containing €65,173.

The prosecution alleged that two of the gang’s leaders were based in Playa de San Juan and Los Montesinos, both in Alicante province. In addition to seeking prison terms, prosecutors were also requesting compensation covering both the money stolen and the damage caused to bank branches and stolen vehicles used in the robberies.

The investigation, led by the Civil Guard’s Central Operational Unit under Operation Plumajero, resulted in arrests in late November 2024 in Alicante, Los Montesinos, Barcelona, Tarragona and Madrid. Although investigators initially linked the gang to 19 bank robberies and estimated the total haul at more than half a million euros, the Public Prosecutor’s Office ultimately brought charges over nine robberies.

The trial is due to be held in Cartagena. The parties have also been called to explore a possible plea agreement before a trial date is confirmed.