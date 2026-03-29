



Torrevieja Mayor Eduardo Dolón and Councillor for Urban Services Sandra Sánchez visited the Levante Breakwater on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. as Torrevieja City Council formally accepted the completed repaving and repair works on the Levante Breakwater, a strategic project that fully refurbished one of the most emblematic spaces on the city’s seafront.

The Levante Breakwater fully reopened to the public on Saturday, March 28, following the completion of works that comprehensively modernised the site. The project delivered continuous new paving, improvements to the pedestrian route, and the renewal of safety and protective elements.

A new high-efficiency public lighting system was also installed, improving visibility and safety at night while adding significant aesthetic value to the promenade as a whole.

The repaving and repair works along the cantilevered seafront walkway extended over 1,247 linear metres and represented an investment of €6,543,733, VAT included. The works were carried out by CHM Obras e Infraestructuras S.A.

Key features of the new breakwater

Among the most notable elements of the project was the installation of a prefabricated concrete bench designed specifically for the promenade, which also served as a wave-break feature, combining urban design with coastal protection.

The project also included an innovative RGB lighting system that gave the breakwater a distinctive, dynamic and visually striking night-time appearance, establishing it as a new landmark on Torrevieja’s coastline.

Access and transition areas were also upgraded to create broader, more open spaces from which visitors could enjoy privileged views of the sea and surrounding coast.

Phased works to minimise disruption

During construction, the City Council opted for a phased opening system, allowing residents to make gradual use of sections of the promenade while work continued.

With final acceptance completed, the Levante Breakwater was fully finished and open to the public along its entire length, reinforcing its role as a key space for leisure, tourism and enjoyment by residents and visitors alike.

Next Generation funding

The architectural lighting component of the project was financed through the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan’s Next Generation funds. It formed part of the Sustainable Tourism in Destinations programme, developed in partnership with the Spanish Secretariat of State for Tourism and the Valencian regional government’s Department of Innovation, Industry and Trade, through Turisme Comunitat Valenciana, with funding totalling €895,073.