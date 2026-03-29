



Pavasal has emerged as the top-ranked bidder for the redevelopment of Los Locos Beach in Torrevieja, submitting an offer of €8,592,352.

The Contracting Committee, which met on Friday morning, opened the financial bids submitted by the 11 companies participating in the tender process.

Pavasal’s proposal, which represents a 14.65% discount on the contract’s base tender price, received the highest score and is now in line to become the provisional winner of what is considered a key project for the city’s seafront.

The redevelopment plan envisages a full upgrade of the area aimed at improving access to the beach, expanding pedestrian space, and strengthening the connection between the city and the coastline. The works will cover the stretch from the junction of Avenida de la Purísima and Calle La Sal to Avenida Roentgen, linking with the Punta Margalla promenade.

In the coming days, the Contracting Committee is expected to submit its provisional award proposal and request the documentation required to finalize the contract award and signing.

A major seafront upgrade

The project will transform this section of the coastline through:

More than 1,100 metres of pedestrian walkway

A total intervention area of 21,044.75 square metres

New landscaped and tree-lined areas

Installation of modern street furniture

Children’s play areas

Outdoor fitness and wellness zones

The redevelopment is intended to adapt the space to evolving urban needs, creating a more accessible and sustainable environment designed for year-round public use.