



The suspects belonged to an extremely violent group operating in Almería, Granada and Toledo

They allegedly posed as parcel delivery drivers and threatened victims with firearms, in some cases tying and gagging them

Spain’s Guardia Civil has dismantled a criminal group accused of carrying out violent home robberies as part of Operation Rhaven-Ligatum. Investigators say the suspects posed as delivery drivers to gain access to occupied homes, where they used firearms and showed extreme aggression toward victims.

The investigation began after authorities identified several violent robberies following the same pattern. According to investigators, the suspects approached occupied homes wearing reflective vests and pretending to be parcel couriers. They would catch residents off guard and use force to get inside.

Once in the homes, the group allegedly acted in an organized and premeditated manner, threatening occupants with firearms and in some cases tying and gagging them before stealing cash, jewelry and other valuables.

Investigators said the gang used stolen vehicles or cars fitted with false license plates to carry out the robberies. The suspects also took steps to avoid police detection, including living in an office block not registered as residential property, making them harder to trace and monitor. The investigation ultimately determined that the group was based between the provinces of Almería and Madrid.

Two suspects were arrested in Madrid, while a third was detained in Aguadulce-Roquetas de Mar, in Almería. Two of those arrested have been remanded in pretrial custody.

The suspects face allegations including violent robbery in occupied homes, illegal possession of weapons, unlawful detention, membership in a criminal group, theft, falsifying license plates, vehicle theft and unauthorized use of vehicles, along with other related offenses.

Case files have been submitted to the Courts of First Instance and Investigation, Civil and Examining Sections, Court No. 4 in Vera (Almería) and Court No. 1 in Torrijos (Toledo). The investigation remains open, and further arrests have not been ruled out.

For more information, media may contact the Guardia Civil’s Provincial Communications Office in Almería at +34 950 256 122 or +34 680 411 337.