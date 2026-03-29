



Norwegian speaking Dovre Lodge No 184 has made a €1,000 donation to the Torrevieja based charitable organisation Asociación Alimentos Solidarios.

The contribution was formally presented by the lodge’s Worshipful Master, Worshipful Brother Morten Holm Gundersen to María Ángeles, a representative of the charity. The donation recognises the vital work Alimentos Solidarios carries out to support individuals and families facing hardship.

The charity distributes food every day from its Torrevieja premises, operating with minimal administrative costs to ensure that donations directly benefit those most in need.

Alimentos Solidarios functions from facilities provided by the Torrevieja Council, which include both storage space and a fully equipped kitchen. Their food supplies come from a variety of sources, including the local food bank (funded by the Spanish Government), the supermarket chain Mercadona, local farmers, and other suppliers.

Although meals are provided free of charge, the charity must still cover transportation expenses and purchase certain essential items to supplement donations. The charity offers a wide range of food products—baby food, fresh fruits and vegetables, hot meals, canned goods, and dry foods.

Local professional chefs also volunteer their time to help prepare meals, ensuring both quality and variety.

Each day, Alimentos Solidarios serves more than 200 meals from its premises. Additionally, the organization hosts an annual “Paella Day” on December 6, serving food outdoors in front of the town hall.

To receive assistance, individuals must be approved by Torrevieja Council, which assesses each applicant’s circumstances.

Support is granted for one month at a time, followed by a minimum 14 day break before a new application can be considered.

Recipients come from a wide range of nationalities, including Spaniards as well as residents from countries such as Russia, Ukraine, and Morocco. Alimentos Solidarios operates on an annual budget of approximately €80,000. Of this, €50,000 is provided by the Council, while the remaining funds are raised through local donations.

The charity also relies heavily on volunteers and continues to welcome new supporters. Commenting, W. Bro. Gundersen said, “This donation by the Freemasons of Dovre Lodge No 184 continues the proud tradition of Masons in supporting local communities and those in our Society who most need our help.” For more information on Freemasonry in the Province of Valencia or to enquire about becoming a Freemason, visit www.glpvalencia.com or email Matthew James on sec@glpvalencia.com.