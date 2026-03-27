Home Motoring Driver safety INSTALLATION OF AI TRAFFIC LIGHTS AT PUNTA PRIMA ROUNDABOUT SET TO CAUSE... Not everyone is convinced the AI system will provide the answer. Some traffic and road safety experts have reportedly questioned its likely effectiveness, arguing that the real issue lies not only with the roundabout itself but with the wider structural limitations of the N-332 as it passes through Torrevieja. MotoringDriver safetyEditor PicksHeadlineMembers Onlyn332.esNewsCosta BlancaOrihuela-CostaSpainTorrevieja INSTALLATION OF AI TRAFFIC LIGHTS AT PUNTA PRIMA ROUNDABOUT SET TO CAUSE MAJOR DISRUPTION FROM MONDAY By Staff Reporter - 27/03/2026 0 Share FacebookXWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Membership Required This content is available to members only. Sign up to unlock access or log in if you already have an account. Sign Up Log In RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Benejúzar Extends Free Telecare Service to All Residents Over 75 Living Alone Pressure Grows on Orihuela to Remove Franco Honours SAFETY CONCERNS CONTINUE OVER DAMAGED CABO ROIG PROMENADE ACTS Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary Guardia Civil shuts down five ‘cannabis clubs’ in Torrevieja drug crackdown Pilar de la Horadada’s beaches are ready for Easter visitors Mare Nostrum ease past Águilas 31-26 in Torrevieja Spanish botanist behind record-breaking vertical gardens takes his method worldwide Torrevieja Tennis Club and Valencian Federation Strengthen Ties to Boost Future Projects Torrevieja unveils 28th Book Fair with packed programme of literary events Benejúzar upgrades park and garden lighting Four linked to theft of nearly 24 kilometres of copper cable from A-30 roadworks in Murcia Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment