



Benejúzar Town Council has announced the expansion of its telecare service to all residents aged over 75 who live alone in the municipality and are not covered by Spain’s dependency care system.

The measure is intended to strengthen social support for older residents by creating a faster, more preventive and more accessible local assistance network for those who do not require permanent care.

Under the scheme, eligible residents will be able to access the telecare service free of charge. The council says the initiative is designed to improve both safety and quality of life, while promoting personal autonomy and allowing older people to remain in their own homes with greater confidence and peace of mind. The programme also aims to combine social and health support through a broader, more integrated approach focused on wellbeing, independence and companionship.

Social Welfare Councillor Paula García Ortuño said the measure marked an important step towards ensuring that no older person living alone feels unprotected. She said the council wanted elderly residents to know they could rely on a free and effective service in the event of any incident, adding that their peace of mind and safety were a priority. She also stressed the importance of prevention and of providing resources that allow people to continue living at home with dignity, autonomy and confidence.

The telecare system works through equipment connected to the user’s telephone line, allowing direct contact with a response centre at any time of day, 365 days a year. The service is activated simply by pressing a button carried by the user. Once alerted, a specialist team follows an established protocol to assess the situation and, if necessary, mobilise additional human or material resources.

The system is intended for older people who do not need continuous or in-person care, but who may require rapid assistance in situations such as falls, medical emergencies, domestic accidents, or episodes of distress and loneliness. In this way, users are able to request help immediately and receive support tailored to their circumstances.

Mayor Vicente Cases said the initiative reflected the council’s wider aim of improving residents’ quality of life, ensuring dignified and rapid care for those most in need, and strengthening local policies based on prevention, innovation and emotional wellbeing. He described telecare as a practical, accessible and adaptable resource that enables older residents to continue living at home more safely, actively and independently, while also giving reassurance to their families.