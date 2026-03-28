



Dolly Parton’s Musical Show 9 TO 5

Are you old enough to remember male-dominated workplaces run by dodgy misogynistic bosses!

You might have been a secretary expecting to type and make the tea? And the clothes! In eight weeks time we can transport you to that crazy world. No mobiles, only typewriters, tank tops and tenacious ladies setting the world straight.

Don’t be shocked by the unfairness of that era, because this marvellously funny script has its poignant moments and real laugh out loud times.

This sublimely talented cast, on the back of its last successful show, Sister Act, is about to take musical theatre to another glorious high. See you there