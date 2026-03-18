



Spain is cracking open its emergency oil stash in a dramatic bid to keep the country moving as tensions explode in the Middle East.

The government has approved the release of a massive 11.5 million barrels of oil, with Energy Minister Sara Aagesen confirming the move comes as global supplies are squeezed by chaos around the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The vital shipping route—through which millions of barrels pass every day—has been partially shut, sending shockwaves through energy markets and pushing prices higher.

Madrid is now racing to stay ahead of the conflict with oil set to be released in stages over the next 90 days. The first shipments could hit the market within just two weeks.

Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo warned further measures are on the way, with ministers preparing fresh plans to shield Spain from the growing fallout of the escalating conflict.

The Strait of Hormuz crisis erupted after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard moved to restrict traffic amid intensifying US-Israeli strikes—triggering fears of a wider regional war and a potential global energy crunch.

Before the turmoil, around 20 million barrels a day flowed through the narrow passage. Now, with supplies under threat, governments across Europe are bracing for impact.

For Spain, the message is clear: act fast—or risk feeling the full force of a global oil squeeze.