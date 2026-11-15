



Local Police seized 164 suspected counterfeit goods during the operation on the Juan Aparicio promenade, where patrols have been stepped up this year.

A street vendor remains at large after allegedly threatening a Torrevieja Local Police officer during an operation against unlicensed street trading on the town’s seafront. Officers seized nine bundles of suspected counterfeit goods during the operation on Saturday, 14 November.

Local Police said the incident took place near the junction of Calle Apolo and the Juan Aparicio promenade, where several vendors had set up to sell their goods. According to the force’s account, published on social media on Sunday, several of the vendors refused to leave when officers intervened.

One of the vendors then allegedly confronted an officer, threatening him verbally and with a blunt object he had been using to carry merchandise. The man fled before officers could detain him.

Trainers, handbags and sports kits seized

The nine bundles contained 164 items, all suspected of being counterfeit. Officers recovered 78 pairs of trainers, 41 sweatshirts, 23 handbags, 14 belts and eight sports kits.

Torrevieja Town Hall’s Department of Security and Emergencies reminded shoppers that buying goods from unlicensed street vendors can result in a €200 fine for the buyer. The council said the sale of suspected counterfeit goods creates unfair competition for licensed businesses. It also warned of possible risks to shoppers if products fail to meet European safety standards.

Police step up seafront patrols

Unlicensed street trading has been a recurring issue on the Torrevieja seafront for around two decades. On parts of the Juan Aparicio promenade, restaurant terraces already leave a narrow passage for pedestrians. Goods laid out on the pavement can further reduce the space available for people to pass and could hinder an evacuation in an emergency.

Local Police have intensified patrols this year in the town’s busiest shopping and tourist areas. Additional officers and authorised overtime have enabled the force to increase its presence in areas where vendors regularly gather.

Earlier enforcement operations have occasionally led to confrontations. Previous incidents have included reports of threats against officers, with knives reported in one case. A vehicle has also been damaged.

The council has sought support from the Guardia Civil, which has carried out joint operations with Local Police. Some vendors have been fined during the wider enforcement campaign.