



National Police say the 32-year-old suspect sold cocaine from his home and his car.

National Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in Elche on suspicion of drug trafficking after seizing nearly 95 grams of cocaine and around €9,155 in cash during a search of his home.

Police announced the arrest on Saturday, 14 November. The investigation began after officers received information that the man was allegedly selling drugs from his home. During surveillance, officers saw him meet several people in his car in what investigators believe were drug deals. He was also seen making brief trips back to his home between meetings.

Officers stopped the man as he left the property. They said they found a packet containing five grams of cocaine in a small bag he was carrying and eight more packets of cocaine hidden in his underwear.

In addition to the cocaine and cash, officers seized a precision scale and a notebook during the court-authorised search. Police also seized the car allegedly used to distribute the drugs.

The suspect was brought before the duty investigating court in Elche.