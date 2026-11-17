



A resident’s photographs helped the Guardia Civil identify the suspects. Officers recovered tools, appliances and scooters during a search in Lorca.

The Guardia Civil has arrested two men, aged 42 and 51, in connection with six burglaries and thefts at homes in Lorca and neighbouring Totana.

The investigation began in October after officers recorded a rise in thefts in the Lorca districts of Aguaderas, Puntarrón, Torrecilla, Purias and Tercia, as well as in Lebor, Totana.

Investigators said the thieves targeted homes while residents were out, taking tools, electronic devices, jewellery and cash. A washing machine was among the items stolen, and a car was taken from one of the properties.

Officers obtained footage from home security cameras, but the Guardia Civil said a resident’s photographs of a theft in progress were crucial in identifying the two suspects, both from Lorca.

According to investigators, the pair returned to one property to collect items they had left piled outside and were confronted by the owners. A Guardia Civil patrol examining another property nearby arrested the suspected driver. The second man was detained during a subsequent search of an address in central Lorca, carried out with the assistance of Lorca Local Police.

Recovered tools, appliances and scooters were identified and returned to their owners. Officers are still investigating the origin of other items found at the address.

The men are being investigated on suspicion of burglary, theft, unauthorised use of a motor vehicle and road safety offences.