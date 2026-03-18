



Spain’s long-awaited report into last year’s massive blackout is set to drop—but don’t expect any finger-pointing.

The country’s competition and energy watchdog, the CNMC, has confirmed its findings will stop short of naming who was responsible for the power chaos that plunged millions into darkness across Spain and Portugal.

The dramatic outage on April 28 left huge areas without electricity for up to 10 hours, sparking outrage, confusion and a wave of investigations into how the system failed so badly.

But speaking before senators, CNMC chief Cani Fernández made it clear: the report will focus on conclusions and recommendations—not blame.

Behind the scenes, however, a separate probe is already underway to determine whether energy companies and grid operators did their jobs properly before, during and after the blackout. And that’s where the real heat could come.

If serious breaches are uncovered, firms could be slapped with fines of up to €60 million.

Fernández also hit back at criticism that regulators were too slow to update the rules—especially as Spain leans more heavily on renewable energy.

“We have not committed any omission,” she insisted, defending the watchdog’s actions.

For now, the headline may frustrate many: a historic blackout, millions affected—but no one officially in the dock… yet.