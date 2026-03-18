



It was a night residents won’t forget in a hurry—first the ground moved, then the sky lit up.

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake struck just north of Orihuela at 7:50pm on Tuesday, jolting locals and sparking alarm across nearby villages. Despite its relatively low strength, the tremor’s shallow depth of just 3.5km made it more noticeable on the surface.

The epicentre was around 18 kilometres from Orihuela, with those closest in areas like Hondón de los Frailes, Crevillente and Callosa de Segura most likely to feel the brief shaking. No damage or injuries were reported, but for many it was an unsettling start to the evening.

Then, just hours later, came an even more jaw-dropping moment.

At 10:54pm, a blazing fireball tore across the night sky, dazzling residents across the Vega Baja and turning heads across the region. The spectacular “bólido” was captured on astronomical cameras operated by Vicente Cayuelas in La Aparecida, Orihuela.

Witnesses described a sudden flash of intense light cutting through the darkness, with social media quickly filling up with stunned reactions from those lucky enough to see it.

Experts say the fireball was a fast-moving meteor burning up in Earth’s atmosphere, creating a bright, glowing trail before disintegrating.

From a trembling earth to a flaming sky, Tuesday delivered a rare double spectacle—leaving Orihuela residents asking: what next?