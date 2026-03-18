



Rafal is entering a historic new chapter after long-serving mayor Manuel Pineda Cuenca announced his resignation to assume the post of Subdelegate of the Government in Alicante. The announcement came on Tuesday, March 18, 2026, during an emotional press conference attended by Pineda’s entire government team.

The new role, a senior position representing the national government in the province, is legally incompatible with holding the mayoralty, bringing to an end Pineda’s 15-year tenure.

During his farewell, Pineda reflected on a political career marked by stability, modernization, and close ties to the community. “I leave behind a strong, united team with the energy and commitment to continue improving life for the people of Rafal,” he said, emphasizing that ongoing projects and initiatives will continue uninterrupted.

The outgoing mayor paid tribute to council staff, technicians, and his family, acknowledging the collective effort behind the town’s achievements over three terms. “Many of these successes are the result of the hard work of the teams of rafaleños and rafaleñas who have accompanied me,” he noted.

In a historic move for the town, Noemí Cutillas, deputy mayor and number two on Pineda’s most recent electoral ticket, has been appointed as his successor. Cutillas, standing to the right shoulder of Pineda, will become Rafal’s first female mayor, a milestone celebrated by local officials and residents alike.

Pineda stressed that his departure does not signal a disengagement from public service: “I will continue to work for the general interest from my new position with honor, humility, and pride in having served my town for so many years.”

A doctor by profession, Pineda balanced his medical career with a long trajectory in politics at local, provincial, and regional levels. His administration was credited with modernizing municipal services, enhancing public infrastructure, and improving overall quality of life in one of Alicante’s smallest towns.

The transition marks a new phase in Rafal’s municipal governance. Officials emphasize that the change will occur smoothly and democratically, ensuring continuity in ongoing projects and maintaining stability in local government. Residents can expect both the continuation of the town’s development trajectory and the historic presence of its first female mayor at the helm, ushering Rafal into a new era.