



Two people were arrested in an investigation spanning Granada and Almería. Police identified at least 162 victims and recovered €38,000.

The Guardia Civil has shut down a TikTok account that allegedly offered users up to €100 to open bank accounts in their own names and hand over control. Investigators say the accounts were used to move and conceal money from online scams and other cybercrime.

Two people were arrested, including the administrator of the TikTok profile, and a third person is under investigation. The Guardia Civil announced the arrests on Saturday, 14 November, and said further arrests were possible.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Black-Account, began about a year earlier after a victim filed a complaint in Granada. Officers from the Guardia Civil’s technology investigation unit examined financial and digital records to trace the proceeds of the scams and identify the accounts used to move them.

Police said the TikTok profile used ordinary-looking videos to offer easy money and posted a contact number in the comments. Those who took up the offer were asked to open an account in their own name and share bank verification codes. The accounts remained registered to the recruits while others used them to receive and transfer stolen funds.

Investigators found that one account holder had opened 26 accounts at eight financial institutions. Nearly €80,000 passed through a single account with a digital banking provider.

The Guardia Civil warned that people who allow their accounts to be used to move criminal funds could face prosecution. It urged anyone who has shared bank login details or verification codes to contact their bank immediately and report the matter to the Guardia Civil or call 062.