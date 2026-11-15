



Videos shared on social media showed several people bathing naked in the fountain during a weekend that brought university music groups from across Spain to Alcoy.

Alcoy City Council is trying to identify several people filmed bathing naked in the Parterre fountain. The council condemned the behaviour and said it was checking what happened and whether those involved could face penalties.

The footage circulated on social media after Alcoy hosted the 10th National Scientific and Technical Tuna Competition on 13 and 14 November. The event brought together traditional university music groups, known as tunas, from across Spain. The council said the incident coincided with the competition. It has yet to identify the people in the videos.

Mayor Toni Francés said the behaviour was unacceptable and urged visitors to respect the city’s public spaces and heritage. The council said it regretted that the footage had overshadowed an event that drew participants from across the country.

Municipal sources told the newspaper Información that the council expected to make further enquiries from Monday, 16 November, to establish who was involved and whether any sanctions were warranted.