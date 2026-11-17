



Four suspects have been remanded in custody following the armed robbery in Toledo province. The Guardia Civil recovered jewellery worth about €60,000.

The Guardia Civil has arrested six people, including a minor, over an armed robbery at a jeweller’s in Torrijos on 28 October. The raid took place shortly after a rail accident in nearby Urda, where emergency crews had been deployed.

Investigators said three masked robbers threatened and assaulted the shop’s owners with a firearm before taking jewellery from display cases and a safe. The stolen items were valued at between €300,000 and €400,000.

A Guardia Civil helicopter tracked the getaway car, which police said had been stolen in the Madrid region days earlier. Officers arrested four suspects after the occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

A man and a woman were later detained in El Casar de Escalona, where officers recovered part of the stolen jewellery. The Guardia Civil said two of those remanded in custody are also suspected of involvement in a separate robbery at a bingo hall in Madrid.