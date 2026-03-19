



Three people were taken to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation in a house fire on Orihuela Costa in the early hours of Wednesday.

The blaze broke out in a ground-floor property on Calle Ciruela in the Los Dolses urbanisation, close to the Villamartín road. Emergency services were called just before 4.40am and firefighters rushed to the scene.

Crews focused on bringing the flames under control but also had to use mechanical extraction equipment because of the huge amount of smoke inside the home. The incident was brought under control in less than an hour.

A 68-year-old woman and two men, one aged 57, were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation before all three were transferred to Torrevieja University Hospital.

The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.