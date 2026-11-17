



Officers inspected eight premises and checked the identities of 97 people. One venue was cited for three serious breaches.

The Guardia Civil and National Police arrested seven people during a joint operation at leisure venues in Almoradí. The National Police unit assigned to the Valencian regional government also took part.

Those detained were aged between 27 and 36. One was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, three were wanted by the courts and three were detained over alleged breaches of immigration law. Police said the operation primarily targeted suspected illegal immigration networks.

Officers inspected eight establishments and drew up five reports recommending penalties under Spain’s public security law. One venue was cited for three serious regulatory breaches. Checks covered maximum occupancy, public liability insurance, fire safety and health requirements.

The Guardia Civil said similar joint inspections would continue periodically at leisure venues across Alicante province.