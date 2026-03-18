



The future queen slipped away from military training in San Javier for an understated afternoon outing in Pilar de la Horadada, choosing a simple lunch, close friends and a distinctly low-profile setting.

Princess Leonor has made one of her most quietly talked-about appearances away from the General Air and Space Academy in San Javier, where she is continuing her military training. In a rare off-duty outing, the heir to the Spanish throne travelled discreetly to Pilar de la Horadada, in the south of Alicante province, for lunch with several fellow cadets at a local restaurant.

The visit, which took place on a Friday around midday, quickly drew attention, not least because Leonor’s appearances beyond the academy have been notably limited this academic year. According to information published by La Opinión de Murcia, the princess dined at La Terrazita de Cristóbal, a well-known grill restaurant, accompanied by three other young people and shadowed, as expected, by a close security detail.

True to the understated nature of the outing, Leonor and her companions chose to sit inside the restaurant, while her security team remained nearby at a separate table, keeping a discreet watch. Many diners seated on the terrace reportedly had no idea the princess was even there.

The meal itself was strikingly unpretentious. Leonor is said to have ordered a hamburger and a cola, opting for a simple, familiar choice at a restaurant known for its warm atmosphere, strong local reputation and accessible prices, with some dishes costing around 15 euros. Although the venue also features a relaxed, chill-out-style terrace, this particular visit was kept firmly indoors and away from view.

For the restaurant, the visit came as a complete surprise. In keeping with the discretion that usually surrounds such occasions, the establishment declined to offer details, but word of the princess’s presence spread quickly through the town, sparking curiosity among local residents.

The choice of Pilar de la Horadada was also a practical one. Located just a short drive from San Javier, the town offers an easy escape without taking Leonor too far from the academy, where this phase of her military training is unfolding under a demanding and highly structured routine. Its proximity makes it an ideal setting for brief moments of normality within an otherwise tightly controlled schedule.

The princess is now moving into the second half of her training in the Region of Murcia, a particularly symbolic stage in her preparation for her future role in the Armed Forces. Before completing this chapter, which is expected to conclude in July, she is also due to receive several institutional honours, including recognitions from the regional government, the Regional Assembly and the municipality of San Javier.

Yet it is outings like this that continue to shape a more personal and contemporary image of the future queen. Beyond the uniform, ceremony and official obligations, Leonor is also a young woman making space for friendship, spontaneity and the small rituals of everyday life. In that sense, this quiet lunch in Alicante has become one of the most charmingly human moments of her time in San Javier.