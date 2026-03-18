



An author has announced continued progress across three major writing projects, including two books now available worldwide and a third currently nearing completion.

The historical work The Moorish Conquest continues to reach readers internationally. The book explores the dramatic events that reshaped the Iberian Peninsula in the early eighth century and led to the creation of Al-Andalus, one of the most significant turning points in European history. The work examines the political upheaval, cultural transformation, and long-lasting legacy of the Moorish arrival in Iberia.

Alongside this historical title, the author’s second book, Broken Promises: Betrayed and Forgotten, is now available globally in hardback, paperback, and Kindle editions.

This non-fiction study focuses on the growing crisis facing Britain’s pensioners — a generation that worked, contributed, and trusted the promise that retirement would bring stability, dignity, and security. Instead, many now find themselves confronting rising living costs, shifting pension rules, and increasing strain on the systems designed to support them.

At the centre of the book is a fundamental question: how did the generation that helped build the country become one of the most overlooked?

The book examines a range of issues including pension inequality, the WASPI campaign, changes to the retirement age, and the wider social contract between government and the citizens who supported it through decades of work and taxation.

Both books are available worldwide through major retailers including Amazon, Kindle, IngramSpark, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Google Books, Kobo, Waterstones, Chapters Indigo, and Smashwords, as well as through more than 100 international bookstores.

Prices:

Hardback: £26.99

Paperback: £16.99

Kindle: £6.99

Forthcoming Title

Work is also underway on a third book titled Living and Growing Old in Silence, which is currently being completed.

The upcoming publication will continue the discussion surrounding ageing in modern society, focusing on issues often left unspoken — including loneliness, social care pressures, financial insecurity, and the broader experience of growing older in a world that frequently avoids confronting the realities faced by elderly citizens.

Further details about the forthcoming title are expected to be released soon.

The author expressed gratitude to readers and supporters who continue to follow and share the work as the projects develop.