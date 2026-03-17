



Torrevieja will host four new cultural events next June, featuring theatre, zarzuela and dance at the Municipal Theatre and the International Auditorium. Tickets for all four performances went on sale today, Tuesday 17 March, at the Municipal Theatre box office and through the official website.

The programme opens on 6 June at 8:00pm with A View from the Bridge, Arthur Miller’s acclaimed modern classic. Directed by Javier Molina and adapted by Eduardo Galán, the production stars José Luis García-Pérez and María Adánez, supported by a strong cast including Ana Garcés, Pablo Béjar, Rodrigo Poisón, Francesc Galcerán, Manuel De Andrés and Pedro Orenes.

Set in 1950s Brooklyn, the play explores family tensions, desire and morality through the tragic story of Eddie Carbone.

On 7 June at 7:00pm, the Municipal Theatre will present the zarzuela Marina, performed by the Compañía Lírica Alicantina together with the Orquesta Sinfónica del Vinalopó. Under the musical direction of José Antonio Pérez Botella, the production tells a story of love, jealousy and social convention in a maritime setting, combining live orchestral music with a traditional lyrical staging.

The third event will take place on 19 June at 9:00pm, when The Threepenny Opera arrives at the Municipal Theatre starring Coque Malla. Directed by Mario Vega, this contemporary version of the famous work by Kurt Weill brings audiences into a London shaped by corruption, inequality and social cynicism.

With live music, dark humour and sharp social criticism, the production offers a bold modern take on one of the most enduring classics of musical theatre.

The June programme will conclude on 26 June at 7:00pm at the International Auditorium, where the Elena Ruso Academy will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a large-scale performance featuring 150 students, ranging from four-year-olds to adults.

The show will be divided into two parts: the first focused on urban dance, including a recreation inspired by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl performance, alongside an original piece titled The Ballet of Life, which blends classical, neoclassical and contemporary dance. The second half will move into flamenco-Arabic dance with a performance of Salomé, inspired by the work of Carlos Saura.

Tickets for all four performances are now available from the Municipal Theatre box office and online through the official Torrevieja culture website.