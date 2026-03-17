



The Department of Culture has announced a special concert by the Orihuela Symphony Orchestra at Santo Domingo Church.

The Department of Culture of Orihuela City Council has announced a special concert by the Orihuela Symphony Orchestra, which will take place next Wednesday, 25 March, at Santo Domingo Church in Orihuela, as part of the Cultural Week of Santo Domingo School.

This musical event will bring together the Orihuela Symphony Orchestra and the Ginés Pérez de la Parra Choir for an evening specially designed for the enjoyment of the public in a venue of great artistic and historical value.

The concert will also feature Miguel Ángel Lozano as trumpet soloist. Lozano, who is from Orihuela, is a trumpet professor at the Murcia Conservatory, and his participation adds further distinction to this important cultural event.

The programme will offer a carefully selected range of works by great composers such as Caccini, Mozart and Tozzi, and will include well-known pieces such as the famous Adagietto from Mahler’s Fifth Symphony, as well as Hertel’s Piccolo Trumpet Concerto, among other compositions that will make up a repertoire of great beauty and musical quality.