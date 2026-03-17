



The Rojales Pantomime Group has made a series of charitable donations using funds raised from its 2025 production, Red Riding Hood and the Three Little Pigs.

The show, performed at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio, proved to be a great success and enabled the group to donate a total of €4,000 to its chosen charities: The Pink Ladies, Help at Home, Rojales Social Services, and the San Fulgencio Music School.

The group has also announced its 2026 pantomime, Peter Pan and the Lost Boys, which will be staged in December. The script has once again been written by Alison Clough, with Julia Parker returning as director.

With the full pantomime team already working on scenery, props, lighting and sound, the group says there are plenty of imaginative ideas in store, promising another entertaining production from this ambitious and forward-looking company.

Anyone interested in joining the group in any capacity can contact Alison by email at rojalespantomime123@gmail.com.