



The Department of Rural Development at the Orihuela City Council has launched the “Semana Santa y Pasión en Pedanías 2026” programme, an initiative designed to take the music and traditions of Easter to rural communities across the municipality.

Councillor for Rural Development Víctor Valverde announced the schedule, which this year celebrates its ninth edition and includes 39 performances taking place in villages and neighbourhoods throughout the Orihuela area until 28 March.

The programme was created to ensure that residents in outlying districts—particularly those who may find it difficult to travel into the city centre—can experience the distinctive musical traditions associated with Orihuela’s Easter celebrations. These include processional marches and the traditional “Cantos de la Pasión”, a centuries-old form of devotional singing closely linked to local Holy Week customs.

The performances began on 14 March and will run in the weeks leading up to Holy Week, as many of the participating musical groups will be fully engaged in the main processions in the city during the Easter period.

A total of ten musical ensembles are taking part, alongside the well-known Cantores de la Primitiva Pasión Federico Rogel and Cantores de la Pasión, both central to Orihuela’s traditional Easter music.

Valverde highlighted that the initiative also supports local cultural life by giving visibility to village bands and community associations, many of which play an important role in involving young people in music and cultural activities throughout the year.

While some performances are scheduled on weekdays due to the availability of the groups, the council hopes to expand the programme in future editions to reach even more rural communities.

The councillor encouraged residents to attend the concerts and enjoy the opportunity to experience the spirit of Easter close to home in Orihuela’s villages.

PROGRAMME – PERFORMANCES BY MUSICAL GROUPS FOR “HOLY WEEK AND PASSION IN THE RURAL DISTRICTS 2026”

Miércoles 18 de marzo:

Cantores de la Primitiva Pasión Federico Rogel: El Escorratel 19h. / Correntias 20h. / San Bartolome 21h.

Viernes 20 de marzo:

Cantores de la Primitiva Pasión Federico Rogel: Camino Viejo 19h. / Media Legua 20h. / El Badén 21h.

19h. / 20h. / 21h. Cantores de la Pasión: Desamparados 21h. / Arneva 22h.

Sábado 21 de marzo:

Ctra. de Beniel. 17h. Banda Filarmonía de ACAMDO.

17h. Banda Filarmonía de ACAMDO. La Matanza. 17:30h. Unión Musical de San Bartolomé.

17:30h. Unión Musical de San Bartolomé. El Escorratel. 17:30h. La Unión Musical La Aparecida.

17:30h. La Unión Musical La Aparecida. Cruz Cubierta . 17:30h. Banda Filarmonía de ACAMDO.

17:30h. Banda Filarmonía de ACAMDO. Auroros de la Cruz: La Aparecida 21h. / Hurchillo 22h.

21h. / 22h. Cantores de la Pasión: El Mudamiento 21:30h. / La Campaneta 22:30h.

Domingo 22 de marzo:

Correntías. 10h. Banda de la “Asociación Musical Ntra. Sra. del Remedio“ de La Matanza.

10h. Banda de la “Asociación Musical Ntra. Sra. del Remedio“ de La Matanza. Desamparados. 12:45h. Unión Musical de San Bartolomé.

12:45h. Unión Musical de San Bartolomé. San Bartolomé. 11h. La Unión Musical La Aparecida.

11h. La Unión Musical La Aparecida. La Murada. 12h. Banda Filarmonía de ACAMDO.

12h. Banda Filarmonía de ACAMDO. Montepinar (El Escorratel). 12h. Unión Musical Ideal de Orihuela.

Sábado 28 de marzo: