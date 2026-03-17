



A major art exhibition aimed at raising awareness about eye health and the prevention of blindness has opened in Alicante. The ‘Miradas 2026’ exhibition, organised by the Fundación Jorge Alió, features 125 artworks and will remain on display at the La Lonja del Pescado until 10 May.

Held under the theme “One Look, One Emotion,” the exhibition brings together works by established and emerging artists, creators with disabilities and young artists. The initiative combines contemporary art with social awareness, highlighting the importance of visual health and the prevention of blindness.

The event also coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Fundación Jorge Alió, which launched the ‘Miradas’ painting competition in 1998. Since then, the biennial project has grown into a recognised cultural platform linking art, social inclusion and medical awareness.

During the opening ceremony, attended by local authorities including Alicante mayor Luis Barcala, several awards were presented. The Honorary Award for Artistic Career went to Alicante artist Dolores Balsalobre for her extensive body of work.

The main ‘Miradas 2026’ prize, worth €4,000, was awarded to Alejandro Martínez García for his painting “Alrededor de casa”, while Alejandro Torres received the Fundación Jorge Alió award for “La otra mirada.”

The exhibition spans three galleries, showcasing winning works, historical pieces from previous competitions and a children’s section featuring young artists. Since its creation, the ‘Miradas’ competition has attracted more than 2,500 artists and hosted dozens of exhibitions both in Spain and internationally.