



Police have smashed a busy drug-dealing operation running out of a house just metres from a school, arresting four suspected members of a criminal gang in the coastal town of Los Alcázares.

Officers from the Guardia Civil launched Operation “Dimi” after tip-offs that a property in the area was being used as a round-the-clock drugs marketplace. The house, located close to a school and sports facilities used by minors, had attracted attention due to the constant stream of visitors.

Following weeks of surveillance, investigators confirmed that the address had become a highly active street-level drug sales point, with customers arriving briefly to purchase small quantities before leaving.

During a police raid involving around 50 officers, authorities seized more than 100 doses of cocaine, 15 grams of cocaine base, almost a kilogram of marijuana buds, and around 50 grams of hashish. Officers also recovered cash, precision scales and equipment used to prepare drug doses.

The investigation revealed the operation was allegedly run by a couple living in the property, who recruited two drug-dependent individuals to handle sales and distribution, keeping the operation running 24 hours a day while also acting as lookouts.

Police say the illegal transactions were even carried out in the presence of the couple’s young children.

All four suspects have now been arrested on charges of belonging to a criminal group and drug trafficking, bringing the neighbourhood dealing hub to an end.