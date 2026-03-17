



On March 20th, Cartagena will host a truly unique symphonic event: “The Desire of the Voice” (El Deseo de la Voz).

We are honoured to perform alongside the legendary mezzo-soprano Mª José Montiel, winner of Spain’s National Music Prize and one of the most prestigious voices in the world of opera today.

A Stunning Venue: The Old Naval Hospital For the first time, this gala will take place at the UPCT Paraninfo. This is not just a concert hall; it is a magnificent 18th-century neoclassical landmark, formerly the Old Naval Hospital (Antiguo Hospital de Marina).

Located right by the historic port of Cartagena, its grand architecture and intimate acoustics provide the perfect “hidden gem” setting for a night of world-class music.

Event Details:

What: Lyric Gala with Mª José Montiel & Cartagena Symphony Orchestra.

When: March 20th, 2026, at 8:00 PM (20:00h).

Where: UPCT Paraninfo (Historic University District, Cartagena).

Tickets: Available online at the following link: https://www.vivaticket.com/es/ticket/gala-lirica/12553