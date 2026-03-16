



Two men have been arrested and a third placed under investigation after police uncovered alleged drug trafficking at a cannabis association operating on the Orihuela Costa.

Officers from the Guardia Civil swooped on the premises after suspecting the club was using the cover of a legal cannabis association to illegally sell drugs.

During the operation, police seized 146 grams of hashish, 230 grams of marijuana, €1,042 in cash, a precision scale and various technological equipment believed to be linked to the suspected sales.

The investigation began in February when the Guardia Civil’s ROCA team from the Torrevieja company—working on an operation targeting illegal marijuana cultivation and trafficking—detected irregularities linked to the establishment.

Officers initially examined the association’s public documents, including its founding charter, allowing them to identify members of the organisation and begin verifying the activities being carried out at the premises.

Following this review, investigators launched a surveillance operation in coordination with patrols from the Pilar de la Horadada Guardia Civil station. During the watch, officers identified several customers entering the premises who were allegedly purchasing narcotics, as well as employees working inside.

Based on these findings, investigators concluded that although the venue appeared to operate as a legal association, it was in reality functioning as a drug sales point.

Police Raid

On February 26, after gathering sufficient evidence of illegal drug sales, officers carried out a search of the premises.

Inside, they discovered quantities of hashish and marijuana, cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales, and equipment commonly used in drug distribution.

Two men aged 32 and 34 were arrested during the raid—one the president of the association and the other an employee. The operation was carried out with support from the Orihuela Local Police.

The following day, the club’s 37-year-old secretary was also placed under investigation in connection with the same offences.

Those arrested were brought before a judge and later released with precautionary measures in place while the investigation continues.

Authorities have also formally requested a court order to close the establishment.

All three men are facing charges of drug trafficking and membership of a criminal group, offences relating to crimes against public health.