



A 28-year-old man has died after plunging more than ten metres from a cliff on the Orihuela Costa while trying to retrieve a pair of glasses he had dropped.

The tragic accident happened at around 6pm on Sunday in the Barranco Rubio area as the man was walking along the coastline with his partner.

According to early reports, the victim slipped while attempting to recover his glasses near the cliff edge, close to the Manoli Hotels area on the southern edge of the Orihuela coastline, just a short distance from the border with Pilar de la Horadada.

He fell more than ten metres down the rocky cliff face into a hard-to-reach area below.

Cyclists passing along the coastal path rushed to help after being alerted by the man’s partner, while emergency services were quickly called to the scene near Avenida de Francia in the Mil Palmeras district.

A SAMU emergency medical unit was dispatched but medics were unable to save the young man’s life.

Officers from the Civil Guard’s Judicial Police unit based in Pilar de la Horadada launched an investigation into the incident.

Specialist rescue personnel from the Civil Guard’s underwater activities group (GEAS) were also deployed to recover the body, using technical equipment and a stretcher to lift it back up the cliff. Although the fall occurred near the sea, sources confirmed the victim was found on rocks below and not in the water.

The recovery operation was complicated by the difficult terrain, as only a few sections of the rugged coastline have ladders leading down to the shore.

The body was finally recovered at around 10.15pm before being transferred by a funeral service vehicle from the Valencian Institute of Legal Medicine.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place in the coming hours.

The victim, who was a Colombian national, had been living in the city of Murcia. Family members of both the deceased man and his partner later arrived at the scene following the tragedy.