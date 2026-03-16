



A 52-year-old tractor driver has died after being crushed beneath his vehicle following a collision with a van on a busy road in San Miguel de Salinas.

The fatal crash happened at around 7.30pm on Friday on the CV-941, the road linking the town centre of San Miguel with Campoamor on the Orihuela Costa.

According to emergency services, the accident occurred when the front of a van slammed into the rear of the tractor in a rear-end collision.

The impact threw the tractor driver from his seat, causing the agricultural vehicle to overturn and pin him underneath. He suffered catastrophic head injuries and died instantly at the scene.

The victim was a 52-year-old local farmer from San Miguel de Salinas.

Authorities said the tractor was travelling at an appropriate speed and was correctly signalled, as required for slow-moving farm vehicles on public roads.

The van driver escaped the crash without injuries, although the vehicle suffered significant damage to its front end.

Officers from the San Miguel de Salinas Local Police were first to arrive at the scene, followed shortly afterwards by a SAMU emergency ambulance. However, the medical team could only confirm the farmer’s death.

The tragedy occurred at kilometre 10 of the CV-941, a heavily used route that connects inland towns in the Vega Baja with the Orihuela Costa coastline.

According to the latest traffic data from the regional government, almost 5,000 vehicles travel the road every day, making it one of the main links between the interior of the district and the coast.