



The Orihuela City Council has opened a public tender for the rental, collection and transport of waste containers used in street cleaning, beach maintenance, and the removal of pruning waste and bulky household items. The contract, valued at €242,292.60 including VAT, aims to ensure the efficient management of waste generated through municipal cleaning operations across the municipality.

The tender has been promoted by the council’s Street Cleaning and Urban Solid Waste Department, which says the contract will strengthen the resources available to handle waste produced during routine urban maintenance tasks.

Councillor for Street Cleaning and Waste Management Rocío Ortuño said the initiative will ensure municipal cleaning services have the equipment needed to deal effectively with waste from streets, beaches and gardening works, particularly during periods of higher activity such as the peak summer season along the coast.

The contract is divided into two separate lots. The first covers the rental, collection and transport of 5-cubic-metre containers used for waste generated by mechanical street sweepers and beach cleaning operations. These will include four containers in the town centre of Orihuela and one in the coastal area, with the option to increase capacity during busy periods.

The second lot involves 30-cubic-metre containers for pruning waste and bulky items, with four containers allocated to the town centre and six to Orihuela Costa.

All collected waste will be transported to authorised treatment facilities for processing in accordance with environmental regulations. Officials say the new contract will improve service organisation and ensure more efficient waste management across both the urban centre and coastal areas.