



Misplaced Paper, Destroyed Livelihoods: Town Hall Axe Hits Scooter Service

Has Orihuela Town Hall gone too far? In a stunning display of rigid bureaucracy, the council has axed the electric scooter service in Orihuela Costa, stranding residents and putting 15 local families out of work—all over a single misplaced form.

Hopp, the company that has run the service flawlessly for six years, was disqualified from a recent tender because part of their submission seemingly ended up in the wrong envelope. However, instead of simply correcting the clerical error—a common-sense solution—the council chose punishment over pragmatism, erasing years of service, investment, and community benefit.

For six years, Hopp has been more than a transport provider. Their scooters have been safe, reliable, and 100% eco-friendly, offering a practical alternative where buses barely reach. They have worked with and self-funded local road safety teams to educate children, helping to ensure residents understand the rules and can navigate the streets safely. Now, all of that is gone because of cold, inflexible rules.

The consequences are stark. Residents lose a key transport option, forcing many back into cars. Our streets become more congested and polluted. Families are left uncertain about how to pay their bills. And now, after years of community service, instead of being offered municipal support, a thriving local business is being ignored in favour of bureaucratic rigidity.

This is bureaucracy at its worst: rules for the sake of rules, with no thought for people, sustainability, or common sense. A misplaced piece of paper should never carry more weight than six years of service, public safety initiatives, and livelihoods.

Orihuela deserves better. Residents deserve leadership that values people and practicality, that supports eco-friendly initiatives, and that doesn’t punish hardworking residents over an administrative technicality.

The Town Hall must take immediate action—either reconsider Hopp’s tender or scrap the process entirely and restart the contract application from scratch, demonstrating that leadership can balance rules with common sense. Failing to do so is a dereliction of their civic duties.

If you would like to support Hopp in their attempts to have their voice heard by the municipal authorities follow the link at: https://savehopp.myemessager.com