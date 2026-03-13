



Orihuela Costa is preparing for one of its biggest annual celebrations as thousands of residents and visitors are expected to attend the St Patrick’s Day parade in Cabo Roig on March 15.

The popular event, now firmly established as one of the highlights of the coastal district’s festive calendar, was confirmed by coastal and international residents councillor Manuel Mestre together with members of the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Cabo Roig association, which organises the celebration with the support of several municipal departments.

Thanks to the joint effort between the local council and organisers, the parade has grown into one of the most significant St Patrick’s celebrations in both Spain and Europe. Attendance this year is expected to reach around 30,000 people.

The parade will begin at 3:00 pm on Calle Mar and will feature around 50 participating groups from a wide range of nationalities, reflecting the multicultural character of Orihuela Costa’s international community.

One of the standout figures of this year’s event will be Irish parliamentarian Peter Roche, who has been named Grand Marshal of the parade.

Throughout the afternoon, the streets of Cabo Roig will be filled with music, colour and entertainment. Spectators can expect a lively procession featuring motorcycle groups, traditional pipe bands, stilt walkers, decorated floats, vintage cars and dance performances.

Organisers say the event is designed to appeal to residents, tourists and families of all ages, creating a festive atmosphere that celebrates both Irish heritage and the diverse cultures that make up the Orihuela Costa community.

Councillor Mestre highlighted the importance of the celebration not only as a cultural event but also as a major boost for tourism and the local economy. He said the parade helps promote the area while bringing significant activity to local businesses along the coast.

He also emphasised the strong element of cultural integration represented by the celebration. According to the councillor, the event reflects the coexistence of many different nationalities and cultures that form part of daily life in Orihuela Costa, contributing to the social richness of the municipality.

With large crowds expected once again, the St Patrick’s Day parade in Cabo Roig looks set to reinforce its reputation as one of the most important and colourful events in the Orihuela Costa calendar.