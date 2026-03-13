



A controversial traffic-light camera in San Miguel de Salinas is sparking outrage after drivers claimed the system breaks traffic regulations and unfairly traps motorists into fines.

The red-light camera, at the southern entrance to the town on Calle Galant Delgado near Plaza de la Libertad, has issued hundreds of penalties of €200 and four licence points to drivers who cross on red. But motorists and lawyers now argue the device may not comply with Spanish traffic laws.

Drivers challenge fines

Several drivers have appealed their penalties, claiming multiple irregularities in how the traffic light operates and how the system was introduced.

Among the complaints:

No local traffic ordinance exists regulating the use of camera-controlled traffic lights.

exists regulating the use of camera-controlled traffic lights. Warning signs about the red-light camera are incorrectly placed and difficult to see .

. The amber phase lasts just over two seconds, below the minimum three seconds recommended by Spain’s traffic authority (DGT).

Some drivers say they have even received multiple fines for the same location, with notifications appearing in Spain’s Official State Gazette (BOE).

A narrow road causing confusion

The light does not control a traditional junction but regulates two-way traffic along a narrow single-lane stretch of Calle Galant Delgado.

Drivers claim the road is so long that vehicles entering on green sometimes cannot clear the stretch before it turns red, leaving them automatically caught by the camera.

The street is a key access route to Orihuela Costa, Las Filipinas, Campoamor and Pilar de la Horadada, but many motorists are now avoiding it and taking the bypass instead.

Visibility concerns

According to traffic rules, warning signs for red-light cameras should be on the right side of the road in the direction of travel.

However, drivers approaching from Juan Carlos I Street and Miguel Hernández Street say the sign is mounted on the left side, partially hidden by trees, making it difficult to see.

Amber light ‘too short’

Drivers who measured the light claim the amber phase lasts barely two seconds, meaning motorists have little time to stop safely or clear the road before the camera triggers.

They also say the lights still display an outdated sign claiming they turn green when cars approach, which no longer functions.

Political row

The Town Hall (PSOE–IU coalition) insists the camera was installed because drivers regularly ignored the red light, and says violations have since dropped.

However, the Popular Party proposed removing the camera, arguing there was no accident history to justify such strict enforcement and accusing the council of relying on disproportionate fines rather than road safety measures.

The motion was supported by PP and Vox, but rejected by the ruling PSOE–IU majority.

Opposition councillors have also criticised the lack of transparency, noting that the contract with the private company managing the system is not listed on the public procurement portal, and the council has not revealed how many fines have been issued or how much revenue the system has generated.

The controversial traffic light continues to dominate conversation in the town, with more legal challenges expected from drivers caught by the camera.

