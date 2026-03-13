



Orihuela City Council begins negotiations for a new collective agreement for Urban Waste and Street Cleaning until 2030 and announces 73 job vacancies for operatives and drivers

Orihuela City Council held a Collective Negotiation Table this Thursday with union representatives from the Urban Solid Waste (RSU) and Street Cleaning service to begin work on negotiating a new labour framework that will replace the current agreement, which expired in 2025.

Representing the administration at the meeting were officials from Orihuela City Council and the public company SGM, while the workforce was represented by the three main unions: CSIF, UGT and Comisiones Obreras.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to establish a working calendar to advance negotiations for a new collective agreement that will regulate employment conditions for staff over the coming years. The first session took place today, and the next meeting has been scheduled for April 8, after which further discussions will continue. The goal is to reach an agreement establishing a new labour framework valid until 2030 for workers involved in waste collection and street cleaning in the municipality.

Job vacancies to strengthen the workforce

Meanwhile, Spain’s Official State Gazette (BOE) today published the call issued by Orihuela City Council to fill 73 positions for operatives and drivers in the Urban Solid Waste and Street Cleaning service as part of a process to regularise, stabilise and strengthen the municipal workforce. The process will also create an updated reserve list to cover reinforcements and vacancies.

The recruitment includes:

26 positions for RSU and Street Cleaning labourers as fixed-discontinuous staff

for RSU and Street Cleaning labourers as 28 positions for labourers as permanent staff

for labourers as 6 truck driver positions as fixed-discontinuous staff

as 13 truck driver positions as permanent staff

All positions will be filled through a competitive examination process (concurso-oposición) open to the public, according to the resolution published in the BOE.

Applications can be submitted within 10 working days from the day after publication, through the Orihuela City Council electronic portal, where a dedicated application page has been set up.

Councillor for Urban Waste and Street Cleaning Rocío Ortuño highlighted that the new positions will strengthen the workforce and improve service efficiency for residents. Meanwhile, Human Resources councillor Agustina Rodríguez said the recruitment forms part of ongoing efforts to stabilise the municipal workforce and ensure reliable delivery of public services.