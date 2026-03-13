



A 59-year-old man has died after being struck by a stray bullet during a street gunfight between criminals in Alicante.

The victim, identified as Silvio, originally from Colombia, was standing on the balcony of his first-floor apartment when gunfire erupted in the street below at around 9pm on Wednesday night in the Pla neighbourhood.

Moments later he staggered back inside the apartment telling a woman in the home: “They shot me… I’ve been shot.”

Despite the rapid arrival of emergency services, the man bled to death from a gunshot wound to the neck before he could be saved.

Gunfight on the street

Witnesses reported hearing four to six shots fired “like a burst” during what police believe was a dispute between criminals in a nearby square. Some neighbours said the shots appeared to be aimed at people sitting on a bench close to Fiscal Miguel Gutiérrez Street.

One resident said she saw a young man running away while shots were still being fired, suggesting there may have been two suspects involved.

Bullets struck the façade of nearby buildings, and investigators believe one stray round travelled up to the balcony, hitting Silvio before smashing through a window.

Victim’s final moments

Neighbours tried desperately to help after the wounded man collapsed inside the apartment.

Witnesses say he was conscious and pleading for help, saying “I’m bleeding out, I can’t breathe.”

Residents attempted to stop the bleeding from his neck while waiting for paramedics, but the injuries proved fatal.

Burnt getaway car found nearby

Shortly after the shooting, a car with French licence plates was found on fire about 300 metres away, a blaze police believe is connected to the gunfight. Explosions were reportedly heard during the fire, raising the possibility that ammunition was inside the vehicle.

Investigation underway

Specialists from the National Police’s violent crime and forensic units have launched a full investigation to identify and arrest those responsible.

Silvio had reportedly moved into the rented room just 11 days earlier and worked at a local hotel. His family remains in Colombia.

Shaken residents said the neighbourhood was sealed off for nearly an hour while officers searched for bullet casings and other evidence.

Police are continuing to hunt for the suspects behind the deadly shooting.