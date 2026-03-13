



The Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, together with Councillor for Senior Citizens Inmaculada Montesinos and several members of the municipal government, inaugurated the ceramic exhibition “Chakras: Art and Energy” this morning at the Centro Cultural Virgen del Carmen.

The exhibition showcases works created by students of a ceramics workshop taught by Torrevieja artist Conchi Vaquero as part of the activity programme for older residents organised by the city council. The exhibition will remain open to the public until 5 April with free admission.

The display features a carefully selected collection of ceramic pieces inspired by the symbolism of chakras, represented through different colours, shapes and decorative elements associated with the body’s energy centres and the concept of personal balance and wellbeing. Each piece reflects the individual interpretation of the participants, resulting in a diverse collection combining creativity, symbolism and artistic expression.

Among the works on display are decorative bowls, ceramic plaques, sculptures and ornamental pieces, all handmade during the course. Participants experimented with traditional ceramic techniques including hand modelling, mould work, clay engraving, glazing and the application of ceramic pigments to achieve the colours associated with each chakra.

The ceramics workshop runs throughout the year and attracts a large group of older residents interested in learning and improving craft techniques. Beyond technical training, it also serves as a space for creative expression, social interaction and personal development.

During the opening, teacher Conchi Vaquero praised the dedication and enthusiasm of the students, noting that many participants had discovered ceramics for the first time through the municipal programme. Over the course, students learn everything from clay preparation to firing and finishing techniques.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón highlighted the importance of initiatives like this for older residents, praising the high standard of the artworks and thanking both the teacher and students for their dedication. He noted that each piece represents many hours of learning and effort and stressed the value of providing exhibition spaces to share the results with the public.

The Department for Senior Citizens says it will continue supporting cultural and educational activities that promote active ageing, creativity and social engagement among older people in Torrevieja.