



Torrevieja City Council’s Parks and Gardens Department has launched a cleaning and maintenance programme covering 19 ornamental fountains across the municipality in a bid to improve their condition, ensure proper operation and enhance the city’s public spaces.

The work includes thorough cleaning of fountain structures, removal of accumulated sediment, inspection of mechanical systems and repairs to small cracks detected in some installations. The aim is not only to improve the appearance of the fountains but also to extend their lifespan.

According to the council, some fountains had not been serviced for some time due to difficult access, making routine maintenance more complicated. To address this, the department has organised a specific maintenance plan to gradually tackle the work across the city.

Among the fountains currently undergoing work are those located in central areas such as Plaza de la Constitución and the well-known Waldo Calero Square, as well as others in neighbourhoods and parks throughout Torrevieja. These include Punta Prima beach, the La Veleta roundabout, Doña Sinforosa Park, Plaza Marina Española, Parque de las Naciones, Parque Aromático, Parque de La Siesta and Molino del Agua Park.

Maintenance is also being carried out on several iconic monumental fountains, including those at the Monument to the Salt Worker, the Coralista monument on Paseo Vista Alegre, the “Three Little Pigs” fountain at Punta Margalla and the fountain next to La Loma Health Centre.

Parks and Gardens councillor Concha Sala said the work forms part of an ongoing programme to conserve and improve Torrevieja’s public spaces, ensuring that ornamental features across the city remain in good condition.

She added that the maintenance programme is intended to ensure the fountains look their best ahead of the Easter holiday period, when visitor numbers typically increase.