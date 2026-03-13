



ACTS Community Theatre has announced that tickets are now on sale for its upcoming production of Drinking Habits, a brilliantly funny farce by Tom Smith.

The cast has been working hard in rehearsals to bring audiences an evening full of laughter and entertainment. Under the direction of Julia Parker, whose creative flair adds an extra sparkle to the production, the play promises a memorable night at the theatre.

Drinking Habits follows the misadventures of a group of nuns who secretly make and sell wine to keep their order afloat—without the knowledge of the Mother Superior. Chaos soon erupts when undercover reporters infiltrate the convent in a variety of disguises, leading to a series of hilarious misunderstandings, unexpected revelations and increasingly complicated situations. With romance, secrets and plenty of comic twists, the play has all the ingredients for a thoroughly enjoyable night out.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early, as there will be refreshments available along with a raffle on the night.

Get involved

ACTS Community Theatre is always keen to welcome new members. Anyone interested in joining the group—whether on stage, backstage, in set design, stage management or front-of-house roles—is invited to get in touch. Every member of the team plays a vital part in bringing productions to life.

For more information, contact Chairperson Julia Irvine at:

Irvinejulie90@gmail.com

Performance Details

DRINKING HABITS

Dates: 14–16 May

Venue: Benijófar Cultural Centre

Time: 7:30pm (prompt)

Tickets: €12

Available from:

Post Box – Doña Pepa

Big FM – Quesada

Card Place – Benimar

Reservations: Tel. 711 090 400

Don’t miss this laugh-out-loud comedy and a great evening of community theatre.