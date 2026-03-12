



Maria and the Pink Ladies, a well-known local charity group supporting the AACC (Asociación Alicante Contra el Cáncer), are appealing for new volunteers – both men and women – to join their dedicated team.

The group works tirelessly throughout the year raising much-needed funds to support cancer patients and their families, while also helping to raise awareness of the importance of early detection, which plays a vital role in saving lives.

Through charity events, fundraising activities, and community awareness campaigns across the Costa Blanca, the Pink Ladies have already helped raise significant funds for the AACC. However, with cancer now affecting almost one in two people, the need for support and awareness has never been greater.

Maria said:

“We are always looking for enthusiastic people who would like to help us make a difference. You don’t need any special skills, just a willingness to help and a desire to support those affected by cancer. Every volunteer plays an important role in helping us continue the work we do in the community.”

Volunteers can assist in many ways, including helping at events, fundraising, spreading awareness of early cancer detection, and supporting the group’s activities throughout the year.

Anyone interested in becoming part of Maria and the Pink Ladies and helping in the fight against cancer is warmly invited to get in touch and find out more.

Together, the community can continue to make a real difference in the fight against cancer.

Contact Maria on 633 487 595 or info@pink-ladies.org