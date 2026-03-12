



Dozens of residents and campaigners gathered outside Orihuela City Hall on Thursday to demand stronger public healthcare provision on the coast, calling for the construction of a second public hospital instead of the proposed private facility.

The demonstration was organised by the Platform for 100% Public and Quality Healthcare in the Torrevieja Health Department, which says rapid population growth in Orihuela Costa has far outpaced the development of essential public services.

Protesters are urging local and regional authorities to dedicate the Lomas de Cabo Roig plot to a publicly funded hospital serving the Torrevieja health district rather than leasing the land to private healthcare provider Ribera Salud.

Campaigners argue that the coastal area, with around 30,000 registered residents, sees its population swell to nearly three times that number during peak tourist seasons and holiday periods. Despite this growth, healthcare infrastructure has remained largely unchanged.

Currently, Orihuela Costa is served by just one primary care centre, which also falls under the Pilar de la Horadada health zone. As a result, many residents must travel several kilometres to neighbouring municipalities for specialist appointments, medical tests and rehabilitation treatments. By contrast, Orihuela city itself, with a comparable population, has two health centres and a specialist clinic located in the town centre.

Protest organisers say the imbalance leaves coastal residents with limited access to timely medical care and places additional strain on an already overstretched system.

During the protest, the platform submitted a formal document to the local council outlining a series of demands aimed at improving healthcare access. These include the creation of a new basic health zone for Orihuela Costa, the immediate expansion of resources at the existing health centre so it can function as a fully integrated medical facility, and the construction of a second health centre to cope with growing demand.

However, the group’s central demand is that the Lomas de Cabo Roig site be transferred to the regional Health Ministry so work can begin on a second public hospital for the Torrevieja health department.

Campaigners argue that the chronic underfunding of public healthcare in the area should not be used as justification for expanding private medical services.

“Orihuela Costa consistently ranks among the top areas in Spain for housing development,” organisers said, “yet investment in public services such as healthcare, transport, security and education has not kept pace with this growth.”

They insist that if local authorities continue to approve new residential developments, they must also guarantee the public infrastructure needed to support the growing population.

According to the platform, directing public resources towards private healthcare risks widening inequalities and undermining access to universal medical care. Protesters say taxpayers’ money should be used to strengthen the public health system, ensuring residents and seasonal visitors alike have access to adequate medical services.

The group has called on both the Orihuela City Council and the Valencian regional government to prioritise public healthcare investment on the coast, warning that failure to do so will continue to affect the quality of life and health of thousands of residents.

