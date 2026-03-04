



Elche and Torrevieja have teamed up to push the central government for urgent transport improvements, including rail links and a long-awaited tram connection across the Vega Baja region.

Torrevieja’s Mayor Eduardo Dolón visited Elche on Tuesday, where he met with Mayor Pablo Ruz to discuss strategic infrastructure projects that could drive economic growth and improve connectivity for residents and tourists alike.

The visit included ceremonial gestures, which included Dolón signing the city’s guest book and receiving a miniature replica of the Lady of Elche. A palm tree was also dedicated to Torrevieja in Elche’s Municipal Park to mark the strengthening of ties.

Both cities plan to formally request a meeting with the Ministry of Transport to push for key projects, including enhanced rail connections, direct links between Elche and Torrevieja, and a definitive boost for the future tram that will connect Elche, the airport, Alicante, and the Vega Baja corridor.

Ruz stressed that Torrevieja is “a sister city, the third largest in Alicante province,” calling for coordinated action to secure vital infrastructure investments. Dolón highlighted the historical, educational, economic, and tourism ties between the municipalities, underlining the need for collaboration to meet the demands of the growing population and thriving tourist sector.

The joint push signals a new era of strategic cooperation, with both cities ready to speak with one voice to secure transport projects essential for the region’s future.