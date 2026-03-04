



It began with a sound that nobody ignores.

Mobile phones screamed across Torrevieja at 9:05am on Wednesday, sending a wave of alarm through the city. An emergency Es-Alert warning flashed up: earthquake. Possible tsunami.

For a few heart-stopping seconds, confusion rippled through the city.

There was no real danger — but what followed was the largest and most complex emergency simulation ever staged in the Valencian Community.

Within three minutes, the regional Emergency Coordination Centre received a mock report from the National Geographic Institute: an 8.5-magnitude earthquake had supposedly struck off the Algerian coast, strong enough to generate a tsunami threatening Spain’s south-east coastline. Authorities wasted no time. By 9:20am, the Territorial Emergency Plan for tsunami risk had been activated.

Seventeen schools were ordered to evacuate. Public buildings cleared. A shopping centre emptied. Parents received notifications. Police vehicles fanned out across key junctions as firefighters and medical teams mobilised.

Then came the escalation.

At 10:20am, just as tsunami fears were downgraded, a second simulated quake struck — this time centred directly on the Torrevieja fault line. The scenario intensified dramatically. Buildings were declared collapsed. Structural damage was reported. Casualties were feared.

The Special Seismic Risk Plan was immediately raised to Situation 2 — the highest operational level.

Fire crews confirmed simulated building failures at Nuestra Señora del Rosario school and IES Mare Nostrum. Search-and-rescue teams, backed by specialist sniffer dogs, combed through staged rubble for “trapped” victims. Ten people were rescued in one scenario. A high-tech SATCOM satellite communications unit was deployed to guarantee uninterrupted coordination in case traditional networks failed.

By 11:00am, reinforcements poured in. The Military Emergency Unit (UME) joined local firefighters, Guardia Civil officers, regional police, Civil Protection volunteers and Red Cross teams. Additional units arrived from Valencia and Castellón as the exercise tested, for the first time, a unified cross-provincial response system allowing seamless cooperation without administrative barriers.

As if the earthquake chaos was not enough, the drill added another layer of crisis. At 11:15am, a simulated power line collapse triggered a forest fire near the International Auditorium. Meanwhile, emergency services were dispatched to Aquopolis water park, where a mock stampede scenario tested crowd-control procedures under pressure.

In total, 350 emergency personnel, four helicopters, drones, specialist rescue units and more than 800 volunteers took part in the high-intensity operation.

By 12:10pm, the sirens fell silent.

The destruction had been fictional. The response was very real.

The message from Torrevieja was unmistakable: when disaster strikes for real, this city intends to be ready.