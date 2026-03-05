



A criminal gang accused of terrorising streets around the Mar Menor has been smashed by the Guardia Civil after a wave of robberies targeting electric scooters and unsuspecting victims.

Thirteen young suspects, aged between 17 and 25, have been arrested in the towns of San Javier and Los Alcázares following a major police investigation dubbed Operation “Bagsafe.”

Officers believe the group is responsible for at least 24 crimes carried out across San Javier, Los Alcázares and Torre Pacheco, including violent street robberies and a spree of electric scooter thefts.

The investigation began in January after residents reported a series of alarming assaults in public streets. Victims were attacked and robbed of valuables, with the suspects allegedly using physical violence and, in some cases, threats with knives.

In one shocking incident, criminals even targeted people sitting inside a car that had stopped at the entrance gate of a residential complex, confronting the occupants and stealing their belongings.

At the same time, police received a growing number of complaints about electric scooters disappearing from shopping centres and public areas. Investigators say the gang waited for owners to park their scooters before moving in quickly and stealing them.

Using CCTV footage, witness descriptions and analysis of the gang’s distinct modus operandi, Guardia Civil officers were able to identify the suspects and confirm they were operating as an organised criminal group.

Police say the gang’s main activity focused on stealing electric scooters across the Mar Menor region.

So far, investigators have linked the suspects to 10 violent robberies and 13 theft offences.

During the operation officers recovered a mobile phone, a car and several pieces of jewellery believed to be connected to the crimes.

All 13 suspects have now been detained as authorities continue the investigation into the crime ring that had been plaguing the area.