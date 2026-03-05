



Two off-duty Orihuela Local Police officers helped bring down suspected car thieves after spotting a speeding vehicle with French plates on the AP-7 motorway.

After finishing their shift, the officers noticed the car driving at high speed near the toll exit heading towards Alicante. Suspicious, they checked the registration through police databases and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in France.

The officers began following the car while alerting nearby police units. The vehicle was eventually intercepted in the town of Algorfa with the help of Algorfa Local Police and other security forces.

Two occupants were arrested and the stolen vehicle was recovered. The suspects were handed over to judicial authorities.

Police praised the officers’ quick thinking, which allowed the stolen car to be tracked and stopped before it could disappear further along the Costa Blanca